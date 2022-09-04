Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare for flight operations on the flight deck, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7135475
|VIRIN:
|220409-N-YW264-1007
|Resolution:
|4929x3286
|Size:
|967.52 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Underway [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
