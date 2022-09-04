Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare for flight operations on the flight deck, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7135475 VIRIN: 220409-N-YW264-1007 Resolution: 4929x3286 Size: 967.52 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underway [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.