    Underway [Image 32 of 36]

    Underway

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare for flight operations on the flight deck, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 02:01
    Photo ID: 7135475
    VIRIN: 220409-N-YW264-1007
    Resolution: 4929x3286
    Size: 967.52 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    YW264

