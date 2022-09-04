Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo Onload [Image 27 of 36]

    Ammo Onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. Cmdr Deena Abt and CWO3 Dallas Rodriguez watch from the USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay as an MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, prepares to transport ammunition to Ford during an ammunition on-load with USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gary A. Prill.)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN
