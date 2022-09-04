Ammo onload

An MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports ammunition to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during an ammunition on-load with USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
