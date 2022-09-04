Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ammo onload [Image 22 of 36]

    Ammo onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports ammunition to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during an ammunition on-load with USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 02:01
    Photo ID: 7135465
    VIRIN: 220409-N-OH637-1042
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo onload [Image 36 of 36], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

