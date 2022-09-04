Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EVENT [Image 28 of 36]

    EVENT

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports ammunition to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78) during an ammunition on-load with USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12), April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 02:01
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

