ammuntion onload

USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), steams alongside USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prior to conducting an underway replenishment and vertical ammunition on-load in the Atlantic Ocean, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

