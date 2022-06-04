Sailor test resistance

U.S. Navy Interior Communication Electrician Seaman Nicholas Holmes, from Easton, Pennsylvania, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), tests the resistance rating of the ship’s internal microphone, aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

