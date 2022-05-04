Sailor replaces lock

U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Luis Torres, from Los Angeles, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), replaces a lock-handle for a chill box, aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 5, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)
