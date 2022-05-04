Contractor RCOH

Newport News Shipbuilding Contractor Robert Mauger, from Richmond, Virginia, reinstalls a three-way hydraulic valve, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, April 5, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

