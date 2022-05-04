Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Takes Tier Assessment [Image 4 of 19]

    Sailor Takes Tier Assessment

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kerric Billy, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes the tier assessment, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 5, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    VIRIN: 220405-N-ET093-0005
    This work, Sailor Takes Tier Assessment [Image 19 of 19], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis

