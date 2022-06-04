Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zone Inspection [Image 19 of 19]

    Zone Inspection

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Riley Gasdia 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Corbin Caccia, from Washington, Illinois, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), presents a space during zone inspections, aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7133213
    VIRIN: 220406-N-OQ442-0027
    Resolution: 5876x3922
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zone Inspection [Image 19 of 19], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

