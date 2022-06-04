U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Andrew Pattison, right, from Lancaster, California, cuts chain aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), with U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Carlos Ledger, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, both assigned to the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7133202 VIRIN: 220406-N-ET093-0001 Resolution: 3866x2577 Size: 2.67 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors cut chains [Image 19 of 19], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.