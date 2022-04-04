U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), talk about the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and its resources, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 4, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Johnson)

