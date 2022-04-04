Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAPR [Image 3 of 19]

    SAPR

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), talk about the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and its resources, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 4, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7133197
    VIRIN: 220404-N-NM882-0028
    Resolution: 7047x4703
    Size: 714.14 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAPR
    SAPR
    SAPR
    Sailor Takes Tier Assessment
    Contractor RCOH
    Sailor replaces lock
    Contractor RCOH
    Sailors cut chains
    Sailor drills holes
    Sailor cuts metal
    Sailors performs maintenance on ladderwell
    Sailor drills holes
    Sailor cleans welds
    Zone Inspection
    Zone Inspection
    Zone Inspection
    Zone Inspection
    Sailor test resistance
    Zone Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    SAPR
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT