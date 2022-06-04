Sailor cuts metal

Hull Technician Fireman Collier Sullivan, from Ridge Spring, South Carolina, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), cuts metal aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 6, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

