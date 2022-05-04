A Royal Canadian air force CF-18 Hornet takes off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. Personnel from multiple countries from around the world, including the Netherlands, United States, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Portugal, and Spain are scheduled to take part in Frisian Flag 22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022
Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL