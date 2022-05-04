Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, takes flight at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. Frisian Flag is a two-week Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise. This exercise builds allied and partner capacity, improving effectiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

