Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, takes flight at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. Frisian Flag is a two-week Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise. This exercise builds allied and partner capacity, improving effectiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 07:38
|Photo ID:
|7131146
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-HQ196-1645
|Resolution:
|6080x4054
|Size:
|22.15 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
