Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, takes off at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|04.05.2022
|04.07.2022 07:38
|7131147
|220405-F-HQ196-1895
|6516x4344
|24.86 MB
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|6
|3
