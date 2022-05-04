A Royal Netherlands air force F-35 Lightning takes off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. The F-35 is an agile, versatile, high-performance, multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 07:39
|Photo ID:
|7131140
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-HQ196-1425
|Resolution:
|7185x4790
|Size:
|28.47 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT