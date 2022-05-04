Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Netherlands air force F-35 Lightning takes flight during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. The F-35 is designed to achieve unprecedented levels of reliability and maintainability, combined with a highly responsive support and training system linked with the latest in information technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    USAFE
    USAF
    FF22
    Frisian Flag 22

