A Royal Netherlands air force F-35 Lightning takes flight during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. The F-35 is designed to achieve unprecedented levels of reliability and maintainability, combined with a highly responsive support and training system linked with the latest in information technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 07:40
|Photo ID:
|7131138
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-HQ196-1367
|Resolution:
|6400x4266
|Size:
|26.08 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT