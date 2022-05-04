A French air force Rafale soars during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. While participating in the large-force exercise, the unit will practice multinational mixed force fighter operations in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
