A Royal Canadian air force CF-18 Hornet takes off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. Cooperation between U.S. European Command and European allies and partners reflect a common understanding of the global security environment that allows forces to quickly respond when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

