A French air force Rafale takes off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Apr. 5, 2022. Participation in multinational exercises like Frisian Flag enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

