    Defense Secretary Austin Honors Marines for Excellence [Image 26 of 27]

    Defense Secretary Austin Honors Marines for Excellence

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes Marine Corps Sgt. Krystal Y. Luciano and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Janelle A. Lopez for excellence, with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and the senior enlisted leader at U.S. Central Command, Navy Fleet Master Chief James Herdel, after the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 10:26
    Photo ID: 7122283
    VIRIN: 220401-D-BN624-1152
    Resolution: 5391x3587
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Austin Honors Marines for Excellence [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Central Command
    CENTCOM
    CJCS
    Lloyd Austin
    Mark Milley
    SecDefAustin

