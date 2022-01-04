Defense Secretary Austin Honors Marines for Excellence

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes Marine Corps Sgt. Krystal Y. Luciano and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Janelle A. Lopez for excellence, with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and the senior enlisted leader at U.S. Central Command, Navy Fleet Master Chief James Herdel, after the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022