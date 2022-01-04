Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes Marine Corps Sgt. Krystal Y. Luciano and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Janelle A. Lopez for excellence, with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and the senior enlisted leader at U.S. Central Command, Navy Fleet Master Chief James Herdel, after the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7122283
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-BN624-1152
|Resolution:
|5391x3587
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Austin Honors Marines for Excellence [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
