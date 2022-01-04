Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III laughs during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Central Command, where U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla assumed command from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 10:27
|Photo ID:
|7122278
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-BN624-0889
|Resolution:
|5302x3539
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Austin Presides Over CENTCOM Change of Command [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
