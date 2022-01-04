Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III poses planeside with motorcycle police officers, at the conclusion of a visit to Florida for the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 10:27
|Photo ID:
|7122280
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-BN624-1223
|Resolution:
|5678x3778
|Size:
|14.11 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Austin Greets Police During Florida Visit [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT