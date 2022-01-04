Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends a briefing with, left, the incoming commander of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla; and the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., about the sequence of events for the change of command ceremony, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 10:28 Photo ID: 7122263 VIRIN: 220401-D-BN624-0309 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.66 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Secretary Austin Presides Over CENTCOM Change of Command [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.