Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., talk before the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7122267
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-BN624-0353
|Resolution:
|5450x3673
|Size:
|14.28 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Austin Talks with Outgoing CENTCOM Commander [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS
