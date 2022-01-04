Defense Secretary Austin Presides Over CENTCOM Change of Command

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III congratulates the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. (left); and the incoming commander, U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, during the U.S. Central Command change of command, Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
