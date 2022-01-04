Defense Secretary Austin Presides Over CENTCOM Change of Command

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks at the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla assumed command from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 Photo ID: 7122277 by Lisa Ferdinando