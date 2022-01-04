Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers remarks at the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, where U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla assumed command from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 10:26 Photo ID: 7122270 VIRIN: 220401-D-BN624-0591 Resolution: 4321x2884 Size: 9.12 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chairman Speaks at CENTCOM Change of Command [Image 27 of 27], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.