Chairman Speaks at CENTCOM Change of Command

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers remarks at the U.S. Central Command change of command ceremony, where U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla assumed command from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Tampa, Florida, April 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
