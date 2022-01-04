ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Greek Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos (middle), prepares to speak during his visit to Andravida Air Base, Greece for INIOCHOS 22, April 1, 2022. Panagiotopoulos spoke on how the exercise enhances relationships with allies and partner militaries during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7122127 VIRIN: 220401-F-IT949-1226 Resolution: 4781x2921 Size: 2.59 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.