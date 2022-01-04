USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Greek Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos (middle), prepares to speak during his visit to Andravida Air Base, Greece for INIOCHOS 22, April 1, 2022. Panagiotopoulos spoke on how the exercise enhances relationships with allies and partner militaries during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7122127
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-IT949-1226
|Resolution:
|4781x2921
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
