ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Capt. Cecilla Tuma (left), 492nd Fighter Squadron assistance chief of training, receives kudos for a job-well done from Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham (right), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, during INIOCHOS 22 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 1, 2022. Tuma was the U.S. assistant project officer for the exercise as well as a multi-ship flight lead during the exercise. She is also an Air Force LEAP (language enabled airman program) Airman. LEAP deliberately develops language enabled, cross-cultural service members across the Air Force with working-level foreign language proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:40 Photo ID: 7122123 VIRIN: 220401-F-IT949-1108 Resolution: 3603x3969 Size: 2.19 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.