    USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 2 of 8]

    USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, swaps out his unit patch with an INIOCHOS 22 patch, April 1, 2022 at Andravida Air Base, Greece. Basham flew into Greece for a visit with the Greek base commander whose base is hosting the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7122121
    VIRIN: 220401-F-IT949-1005
    Resolution: 4350x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

