USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, swaps out his unit patch with an INIOCHOS 22 patch, April 1, 2022 at Andravida Air Base, Greece. Basham flew into Greece for a visit with the Greek base commander whose base is hosting the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

