ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, swaps out his unit patch with an INIOCHOS 22 patch, April 1, 2022 at Andravida Air Base, Greece. Basham flew into Greece for a visit with the Greek base commander whose base is hosting the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7122121
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-IT949-1005
|Resolution:
|4350x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT