USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Members of the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speak to Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, during his visit to Andravida Air Base, Greece for INIOCHOS 22, April 1, 2022. The unit’s mission requires its members to be some of the first U.S. forces on the ground to arrive at an operating location. The squadron provided communications for air and ground crew, and support staff members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR