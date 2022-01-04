Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 5 of 8]

    USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Members of the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, speak to Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, during his visit to Andravida Air Base, Greece for INIOCHOS 22, April 1, 2022. The unit’s mission requires its members to be some of the first U.S. forces on the ground to arrive at an operating location. The squadron provided communications for air and ground crew, and support staff members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:40
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR
    This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS

    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

