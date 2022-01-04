ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Col. Todd Barber (left), U.S. Embassy Athens Defense Attaché, Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham (middle), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, and a colonel from the Hellenic Air Force Air Tactical Command, discuss INIOCHOS 22 exercise at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 1, 2022. The U.S. and Greece hold common values based on freedom and democracy. Their strong Greek-U.S. military relations date back to the early 19th century when American philhellenes proudly fought alongside the Greeks and supported their fight for freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:39 Photo ID: 7122126 VIRIN: 220401-F-IT949-1216 Resolution: 5635x3558 Size: 4.11 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.