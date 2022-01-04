USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Master Sgt. Phillip Henderson (right), 1st Combat Communications Squadron flexible communications package section chief, explains their specific duties during INIOCHOS 22 to Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham (left), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, April 1, 2022, at Andravida Air Base, Greece. The squadron’s mission is to rapidly provide deployable communications and air traffic control services throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. They support training exercises, deployments and contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

