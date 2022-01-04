ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Lt. Col. Daniel Etue, 492nd Fighter Squadron flight commander, describes the opportunities INIOCHOS 22 exercise has on planning and conducting air operations in a multinational joint force environment to Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, during his visit to Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 1, 2022. The exercise is a Hellenic air force-sponsored operational and tactical level field training exercise, hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:39 Photo ID: 7122125 VIRIN: 220401-F-IT949-1125 Resolution: 6048x3490 Size: 3.65 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.