USAFE deputy visits Greece during INIOCHOS 22

ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece – Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, visits with U.S. Airmen participating in INIOCHOS 22, April 1, 2022, at Andravida Air Base, Greece. Basham’s visit consisted of visiting support agencies, the ground and air crew, and a tour of the facilities used by the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

