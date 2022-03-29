U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School students, chief master sergeants and first sergeants pose for a photo after a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. ALS students were named the tournament victors against the leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7118769
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-CX880-1366
|Resolution:
|4914x3276
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
