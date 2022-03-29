U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 22-C students prepare for a kickball tournament against chief master sergeants and first sergeants at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. ALS instructors set up the tournament to build morale and encourage sportsmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:16 Photo ID: 7118762 VIRIN: 220329-F-CX880-1009 Resolution: 5082x3388 Size: 11.03 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.