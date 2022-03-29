U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devonte Gladden, Airman Leadership School Class 22-C student, smiles before a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. ALS students faced off against Moody chief master sergeants and first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:16
|Photo ID:
|7118761
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-CX880-1001
|Resolution:
|5141x3427
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
