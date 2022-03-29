U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 22-C students laugh and cheer during a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. The tournament gave future noncommissioned officers the opportunity to show off their competitive side as they faced off against leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:16
|Photo ID:
|7118764
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-CX880-1183
|Resolution:
|4124x2749
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
