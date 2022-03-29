Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 8 of 9]

    ALS dominates leadership in kickball

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School 22-C students, chief master sergeants and first sergeants high five each other after a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. ALS bested the leadership in the three-game tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:17
    Photo ID: 7118768
    VIRIN: 220329-F-CX880-1343
    Resolution: 4590x3060
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball
    ALS dominates leadership in kickball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT