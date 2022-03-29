U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School 22-C students, chief master sergeants and first sergeants high five each other after a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. ALS bested the leadership in the three-game tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7118768
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-CX880-1343
|Resolution:
|4590x3060
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
