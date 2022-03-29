U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Seay, Airman Leadership School Class 22-C student, runs during a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. The tournament gave Moody Airmen the opportunity to show off their competitive side as they faced off against leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022
ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes