U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Seay, Airman Leadership School Class 22-C student, kicks a ball during a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. During the game, ALS students faced off against Moody chief master sergeants and first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:16
|Photo ID:
|7118765
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-CX880-1231
|Resolution:
|3469x2313
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS dominates leadership in kickball [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT