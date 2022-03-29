ALS dominates leadership in kickball

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Seay, Airman Leadership School Class 22-C student, kicks a ball during a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. During the game, ALS students faced off against Moody chief master sergeants and first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

