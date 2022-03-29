ALS dominates leadership in kickball

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing command chief; Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Wilfong, 23rd Wing command chief; and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 347th Rescue Group senior enlisted leader, watch a kickball tournament at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 29, 2022. The tournament was one of the final activities before ALS graduation for Class 22-C students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:16
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
