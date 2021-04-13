Ben MacIntyre, biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division's Western Branch, verifies a stream delineation April 13, 2021 by looking for macroinvertebrate insect larvae (the aquatic lifecycle phase of certain types of insects) in a stream in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Many of these larvae live on the bottom side of rocks within streams. Each species requires a certain amount of time living in water, which can indicate the amount or duration of flow in a stream, depending on the species observed. Stream flow regime (ephemeral, intermittent or perennial) is used in part to assess a stream’s function, from which impact debits are tabulated to calculate the amount of mitigation required to offset a project’s impacts to aquatic resources. (USACE Photo by Sammy Iskrzycki)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 13:46
|Photo ID:
|7107529
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-A1409-1021
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|MT. JULIET, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regulatory Program facilitates environmental stewardship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT