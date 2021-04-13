Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MT. JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Ben MacIntyre, biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division's Western Branch, verifies a stream delineation April 13, 2021 by looking for macroinvertebrate insect larvae (the aquatic lifecycle phase of certain types of insects) in a stream in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Many of these larvae live on the bottom side of rocks within streams. Each species requires a certain amount of time living in water, which can indicate the amount or duration of flow in a stream, depending on the species observed. Stream flow regime (ephemeral, intermittent or perennial) is used in part to assess a stream’s function, from which impact debits are tabulated to calculate the amount of mitigation required to offset a project’s impacts to aquatic resources. (USACE Photo by Sammy Iskrzycki)

    Biology
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Regulatory Division
    Ben MacIntyre
    Stream Delineation

