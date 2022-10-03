Mark G. McIntosh, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division project manager, performs a wetland compensatory mitigation site visit March 11, 2022, in Livingston County, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Ryan Evans)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7107516
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-A1409-1035
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regulatory Program facilitates environmental stewardship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT