    Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship

    Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship

    LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Mark G. McIntosh, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division project manager, performs a wetland compensatory mitigation site visit March 11, 2022, in Livingston County, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Ryan Evans)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 13:45
    LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY, US
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Wetlands
    Mitigation
    Regulatory Division
    Mark G. McIntosh

