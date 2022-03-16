Ryan Evans, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division’s Technical Branch, examines aquatic bug larva March 16, 2022 to determine how well aquatic organisms are recolonizing a restored stream in Macon County, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Mark G. McIntosh)
Regulatory Program facilitates environmental stewardship
