Sammy Iskrzycki (Left), biologist in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division Western Branch, and Katie Alston, biologist in the Regulatory Division Technical Services Branch, check for hydrology indicators at a soil point on a vegetation plot March 18, 2022, while training near J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7107526
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-EO110-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.76 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
This work, Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship [Image 9 of 9], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS
Regulatory Program facilitates environmental stewardship
