Mark G. McIntosh. Project manager with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division’s Technical Services Branch, evaluates a constructed compensatory mitigation site in Macon County, Tennessee, March 17, 2022. (USACE Photo by Ryan Evans)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7107524
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-A1409-1020
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|MACON COUNTY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship [Image 9 of 9]
Regulatory Program facilitates environmental stewardship
